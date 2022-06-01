Left Menu

4 people killed in car-dumper collision in Gujarat

Four occupants of car were killed when their vehicle collided with a dumper in Gujarats Bhavnagar city early Wednesday morning, police said.The impact of the collision was so severe that the cars front portion was completely crushed, trapping the two occupants of the front seats.

PTI | Bhavnagar | Updated: 01-06-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 09:54 IST
4 people killed in car-dumper collision in Gujarat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four occupants of car were killed when their vehicle collided with a dumper in Gujarat's Bhavnagar city early Wednesday morning, police said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car's front portion was completely crushed, trapping the two occupants of the front seats. It took time for the rescue team to pull out the victims from the car, a police official said.

The accident took place on the city's Nava Bandar road when the car and the dumper coming from the opposite sides collided head-on, the official said.

The car was heading towards the Nava Bandar Port, he said.

The four-car occupants died on the spot. They were identified as Dharmesh Chauhan (28), Haresh Rathod (30), Dharmesh Parmar (22) and Rahul Rathod (25), the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to beat A's; Tennis-'Angry' Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor's experience to his own and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to be...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022