Left Menu

Bajaj Auto reports marginal rise in total vehicle sales at 2,75,868 units in May

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2022 10:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 10:38 IST
Bajaj Auto reports marginal rise in total vehicle sales at 2,75,868 units in May
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a marginal growth in its total vehicle sales at 2,75,868 units in May, as against 2,71,862 vehicles sold in the year-ago period.

Total domestic sales, including commercial vehicles, surged 85 percent to 1,12,308 units, as against 60,830 vehicles sold in May 2021, while exports declined 22 percent to 1,63,560 units, compared to 2,11,032 units in May 2021, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Two-wheelers' total sales rose 4 percent to 2,49,499 units in the previous month, as against 2,40,554 units in May 2021, the company said.

Total commercial vehicle sales during the reporting month stood at 26,369 units, 16 percent down from 31,308 vehicles sold in May last year.

Total domestic sales of the two-wheelers grew a whopping 59 percent in May 2022 to 96,102 units, as compared to 60,342 vehicles sold in India in the same month of 2021, as per the statement.

The company, however, saw its two-wheeler exports declining 15 percent to 1,53,397 units in May, as against 1,80,212 units in the same month last year, as per the company's statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to beat A's; Tennis-'Angry' Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor's experience to his own and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to be...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022