Left Menu

PNB raises benchmark lending rate by 0.15 pc; EMIs to go up

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 11:47 IST
PNB raises benchmark lending rate by 0.15 pc; EMIs to go up
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday raised its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate by 15 basis points or 0.15 percent across all tenures, a move that will lead to an increase in EMIs for borrowers.

The new rates are effective from June 1, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

The revision follows an off-cycle rate increase by the Reserve Bank in May. The central bank hiked the repo rate -- at which it lends short-term money to banks -- by 0.40 percent to 4.40 percent.

With the revision, one-year MCLR has increased to 7.40 percent from 7.25 percent earlier.

Most of the loans are linked to the one-year MCLR rate.

The overnight, one-month, and three-month MCLR rose by 15 basis points to 6.75 percent, 6.80 percent, and 6.90 percent, respectively, whereas the six-month MCLR increased to 7.10 percent.

At the same time, three-year MCLR increased by 0.15 percent to 7.70 percent.

With the increase, EMIs will go up for those borrowers who have availed of loans on MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to beat A's; Tennis-'Angry' Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor's experience to his own and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to be...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022