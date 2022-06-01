PNB raises benchmark lending rate by 0.15 pc; EMIs to go up
- Country:
- India
State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday raised its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate by 15 basis points or 0.15 percent across all tenures, a move that will lead to an increase in EMIs for borrowers.
The new rates are effective from June 1, PNB said in a regulatory filing.
The revision follows an off-cycle rate increase by the Reserve Bank in May. The central bank hiked the repo rate -- at which it lends short-term money to banks -- by 0.40 percent to 4.40 percent.
With the revision, one-year MCLR has increased to 7.40 percent from 7.25 percent earlier.
Most of the loans are linked to the one-year MCLR rate.
The overnight, one-month, and three-month MCLR rose by 15 basis points to 6.75 percent, 6.80 percent, and 6.90 percent, respectively, whereas the six-month MCLR increased to 7.10 percent.
At the same time, three-year MCLR increased by 0.15 percent to 7.70 percent.
With the increase, EMIs will go up for those borrowers who have availed of loans on MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- repo
- Punjab National Bank
- MCLR
- May.
- Lending Rate
- Reserve Bank
ALSO READ
Shanghai reports 77 symptomatic, 746 asymptomatic COVID cases for May 16
N. Korea reports 270,000 new fever cases amid COVID crisis
Nava Bharat Ventures - reports all-round record performance for Q4 & FY22
Cricket-Australian Mott lined up as England limited overs coach - reports
Gyanvapi mosque survey report not ready, Commission to seek more time from court