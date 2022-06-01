Eurozone bond yields extend climb as focus turns to ECB

Eurozone bond yields extended their rise on Wednesday as investors continued to digest inflation data which came in much higher than expected a week before a crucial European Central Bank policy meeting. Higher-than-forecast inflation prints from Germany and the eurozone as a whole have sent the bloc's bond yields surging this week. Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, is already up 19 basis points this week, set for its biggest weekly rise in nearly a month.

On Wednesday, yields climbed for the third day in a row and Germany's 10-year yield rose as high as 1.159%, nearing the highest since 2014 touched in early May at 1.16%. By 0756 GMT, it was up a basis point to 1.13%. The two-year yield, sensitive to interest rate expectations, touched a new high in 2011 at 0.53% and was last unchanged at 0.51%.

While money markets have held onto pricing a roughly 40% chance of a 50 basis-point rate hike from the ECB in July, they are pricing in nearly 120 bps of hikes by year-end, from 110 basis points last week, following comments from hawkish ECB policymaker Peter Kazimir, who told Reuters he would favor a 50 bps hike in September after 25 bps in July. "For December, however, the curve is now close to discounting 125 bps, which would mean one hike of 50 bps," Commerzbank analysts told clients.

The ECB is expected to hike in 25 bps increments. The focus will be on speeches by ECB president Christine Lagarde, board member Fabio Panetta and chief economist Philip Lane for any further clues on the policy outlook before the bank enters its self-imposed blackout period ahead of its policy meeting next Thursday.

In the primary market, Germany launched a 4 billion-euro reopening of its 30-year green bond through a syndicated debt sale which will price later on Wednesday.

