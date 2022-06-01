Left Menu

OYO adds over 1,250 new corporate clients since Mar

The recovery is led by small and medium enterprises, traditional business houses and conglomerates, startups, travel management companies and film production houses, which have emerged as a key customer category for OYO in recent times.The list of top cities searched and booked by corporates include Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune and Delhi, OYO stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 14:58 IST
OYO adds over 1,250 new corporate clients since Mar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Travel tech firm OYO on Wednesday said it has added more than 1,250 corporate clients in the last three months, indicating that business travel in India may be rebounding post lifting of COVID-induced travel restrictions. The recovery is led by small and medium enterprises, traditional business houses and conglomerates, startups, travel management companies, and film production houses, which have emerged as a key customer category for OYO in recent times.

The list of top cities searched and booked by corporates include Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune and Delhi, OYO stated. Small and medium businesses continue to contribute significantly to the business travel bookings as more and more people from this segment opt for physical interactions -- still, a key factor for them to expand their business, the company added. OYO's Business Accelerator division has serviced over 6,600 corporate clients since January 2021, it added. Commenting on the growth in corporate travel, Ankit Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, OYO India said the appetite for business travel has returned strongly since the frequent change in travel restrictions has ebbed, making travel planning for business trips more certain and predictable. ''For a lot of our corporate customers, conducting business over virtual meetings was a stopgap and sub-optimal solution. Such customers are leading the business travel revival. Meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions are the other key use cases fuelling the growth of business travel,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022