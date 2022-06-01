Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited declares its Q4 FY2022 results; it ends FY2022 with its highest ever AUM of ₹ 49,473 crore

• AUM at ₹49,473 crore, up by 60.4% YoY • Revenue at ₹ 450 crore, up by 57.3% YoY • PAT at ₹80 crore, up by 77.4% • Declares dividend of 20% AHMEDABAD, India, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited (Prudent), a Gujarat-based independent retail wealth management services group engaged in the distribution of a wide range of financial products, announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2022.

FY2022 has been another year in which India's retail mutual funds AUM continued its growth trajectory. With its constant focus on technological-based platforms and reach, Prudent further increased its market share in terms of its Equity-based AUM. The Revenue from mutual funds and insurance distribution increased by 62% YoY in FY2022. Additionally, Mutual Funds Distributors (MFDs) empanelled with the Company also rose to an all-time high of 23,763, which is the key organisational backbone behind the Company's growth trajectory.

Particulars (₹ cr) Q4FY2022 Q4FY2021 YoY FY2022 FY2021 YoY Revenue 129.6 87.5 48% 450.8 286.5 57% EBITDA * 33.8 23.5 44% 115.3 61.9 86% PAT 22.7 18.2 25% 80.3 45.3 77% AUM 49,473 30,847 60% 49,473 30,847 60% *EBITDA excludes other Income Highlights: 1. Revenue Mix: Revenue from Distribution of Mutual Funds: Insurance: Others stood at 86:8:6 in FY2022 versus 83:10:7 in FY2021.

2. EBITDA for FY2022 increased by 86% YoY, and margins too improved by 400 bps YoY.

3. Equity AUM increased by 69% YoY in FY2022.

4. The number of MFDs empanelled with the Company as of FY2022 is 23,763 (FY2021 16,853).

5. SIP AUM as a percentage of Equity AUM for the Company remained healthy at 42%, with active live SIPs at 16.37 lacs.

Commenting on the Results, Mr. Sanjay Shah, Chairman and Managing Director, said, ''FY2022 has demonstrated an outstanding performance both on Revenue and Profitability front. Our 60% YoY growth in AUM to Rs. 49,473 Crore has helped us deliver an impressive YoY growth number of 57% in Revenue. Our long-trusted relationship-building practice, a highly personalised approach to our clients, and cutting-edge technological platforms have helped us propel our customer base numbers. With 14 lacs+ clients and 37 Lacs+ live folios, we are increasingly expanding our market share each passing year. Along with profitability, our cash flow generation strength is further fortifying our ability to grow at a brisk pace here on. With a broad-based recovery taking shape in the economy, we expect an increased inflow of funds and consistent growth in our AUM in the coming quarters.'' Commenting on the Results, Mr. Shirish Patel CEO & Whole time Director, said, ''Our FY22 results truly reflect our deep client engagement culture. Our strategy of focussing on equity AUM and empanelling young tenured MFDs should propel the next leap of growth for the Company. Our consistent track record of profitable growth, due to a highly scalable, asset light and cash generative business model, ensures that these strategies are sustainable over the long term, and will create value for all the stakeholders''.

About Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited (NSE: PRUDENT) (BSE: 543527) Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited (Prudent) is a retail wealth management services group based in India. The Company is among the top mutual fund distributors regarding assets under management (''AUM'') and commission received. With its unique business-to-business-to-consumer (''B2B2C'') business model, and through its technology-enabled, comprehensive investment and financial services platform, Prudent provides end-to-end solutions critical for financial products distribution to individuals, corporates, high net worth individuals (HNIs), and ultra HNIs in India.

The Company works through 111 locations over 20 states and has a robust digital presence. It has evolved into a leading and respected distributor of mutual funds, insurance products, stockbroking, portfolio management schemes, unlisted securities, bonds/fixed deposits, alternative investment funds, and national pension schemes.

Today, with a team strength of 1070+ highly skilled professionals and 23,760+ well trained and qualified channel partners, Prudent is one of India's fastest-growing financial services Group. Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Ahmedabad, India For more information, please visit our web site www.prudentcorporate.com.

Forward-Looking Statement: Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like regulatory changes, local political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

