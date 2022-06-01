Trace Network partners with Technopak Advisors, marking largest Web3 alliances for Fashion Industry

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Trace Network has partnered with Indian retail, textiles and apparel business consulting giant Technopak Advisors, enabling metaverse capabilities for them. This alliance marks one of the largest Web3 alliances for the global fashion and lifestyle space, fueled by the power of NFTs.

Trace Network is facilitating the fashion and lifestyle industry to step into the virtual realm and unlock new opportunities through digital fashion in the metaverse. Notably, with three decades of experience working with organizations across retail, consumer goods, manufacturing and services-- Technopak comes with a vast multi-industry exposure and understanding of the ever-expanding landscape of challenges and opportunities.

The consulting giant has been providing its valuable services to brands like Reliance Brands, Aditya Birla Fashion Ltd, Arvind Brands, Best Seller Brands, Bata, Manyavar, Blackberry, Woodlands, Forever New, Calvin Klien, Celio, Mufti and many more in the fashion industry. The primary area of focus in this collaboration will entail the creation of a series of experiential and immersive brand stores in the metaverses for fashion brands to connect them to their customers.

These stores will be created in a manner to display the special line of digital fashionwear as NFTs that can be bought from the virtual stores itself. The users' avatars created via Trace Network's BUDDY can then visit these stores to take a look at these products, check out details via the NFTs, test the product by actually wearing them on their avatars and then make a purchase decision. To add more to this, once the user has decided to buy a product by looking at the virtual brand store, they can also buy the physical products via the ecommerce sites of the brands that deliver the product to their doorstep.

Speaking on this partnership, Sunil Arora, Co-Founder, Trace Network Labs said, "We are very excited to partner with Technopak in bringing greater synergies between the fashion & lifestyle businesses worldwide and the concept of the metaverse. We aim to work together in enhancing global Web3 integrations in this space and unleash the power of the Metaverse and experiential commerce for them." "We are happy to partner with Trace Network on our global mission to equip and enable our fashion & lifestyle clients for the future. The prospect of being in the Metaverse brings with it new and exciting opportunities. We will work with Trace to aid fashion and lifestyle brands in their quest to leverage Metaverse & its vast potential," Team Technopak Advisors added.

