Left Menu

Cuemath raises $57 mn in funding led by Alpha Wave; valuation doubles

Edtech startup Cuemath has raised USD 57 million about Rs 442 crore in a fresh funding round led by Alpha Wave, the company said on Wednesday. The valuation of the edtech startup has doubled to USD 407 million about Rs 3,155 crore, post the fresh fundraising, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 16:20 IST
Cuemath raises $57 mn in funding led by Alpha Wave; valuation doubles
  • Country:
  • India

Edtech startup Cuemath has raised USD 57 million (about Rs 442 crore) in a fresh funding round led by Alpha Wave, the company said on Wednesday. The valuation of the edtech startup has doubled to USD 407 million (about Rs 3,155 crore), post the fresh fundraising, it added. The company had raised USD 20 million at a valuation of USD 200 million in 2020. The online math tutoring platform said it will use the funds for strengthening product-pedagogy outcomes, hypergrowth initiatives, acquisition and partnerships, and catalyse its efforts to build a strong global math brand.

''Currently, present in more than 70 countries, Cuemath aims to expand to over 100 countries by the financial year 2023. This plan includes bolstering its presence in North America, APAC, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East and capturing markets in Africa and South America,'' the company said in a statement. Led by Alpha Wave, this fundraise also witnessed participation from existing investors, including Lightrock India, Sequoia Capital India, Alphabet independent growth fund CapitalG, Manta Ray and Unitus.

''Cuemath's latest fundraise is a significant feat given the present industry trends. Valuations have become more realistic with rationalisation hitting the market; only those growth-stage start-ups with solid business fundamentals can now establish trust with VCs. Product innovation and personalisation coupled with a low capex model augmented our global scale-up and beefed our conversion rates by 3 times,'' Cuemath CEO Vivek Sunder said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022