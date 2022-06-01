Left Menu

WABAG gets 18 million euro order from Korea's DL E&C in Russia

WABAG further strengthens its position in the industrial wastewater segment with this order.

01-06-2022
  • India

Water technology company VA TECH WABAG (WABAG) on Wednesday said it has secured an engineering and procurement order worth about 18 million euros (around Rs 149 crore) from Korea's DL E&C CO for a water treatment package for a EuroChem methanol production facility in Kingisepp, Russia.

This order includes WABAG to design and supply, install, commission and start the plant, which is scheduled to be completed in 15 months, the company said in a statement.

The project will employ softening, ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis technologies to treat brine water which will be reused as processed water in the facility.

This order includes adequate payment securities which de-risks the company from the geopolitical uncertainties, it said.

''While being vigilant about the geopolitical situation, we remain positive about the Russian federation as a market opportunity and this order is a further testament of the same. ''WABAG further strengthens its position in the industrial wastewater segment with this order. This order was secured through joint efforts of Wabag India and Wabag Romania, demonstrating our 'one Wabag' philosophy,'' said Pankaj Sachdeva company's CEO – India cluster.

