Rimsys and QualiZeal Announce Strategic Partnership for Quality Engineering Transformation

QualiZeal to provide Test Advisory, Quality Engineering, Test Automation and Quality Governance & Management services to Rimsys.

Hyderabad, Telangana, India & Irving, Texas, United States – Business Wire India QualiZeal, a leading Digital Quality Engineering services company announced strategic long-term partnership with Pittsburgh based Rimsys, the leading and only holistic RIM software for MedTech. Rimsys has chosen QualiZeal to help enable their desire to build superior quality products and enhance customer experience.

Through this engagement, QualiZeal will work with Rimsys to establish a world class Quality Engineering organization to help Rimsys deliver superior products with a faster time to market.

Brady Ryba, CTO & Co-Founder, Rimsys – RIM (Regulatory Information Management) software systems are becoming increasingly necessary as more and more countries adopt specific market entrance requirements and the global regulatory landscape becomes increasingly complex. This leaves MedTech regulatory professionals on the front lines, responsible for correctly deciphering entrance requirements and coordinating the assembly of complex submission documents. QualiZeal shares our quality vision & values and brings in delivery excellence, quality engineering expertise and willingness to walk extra mile for mutual success. I am sure that this partnership will enrich our customer experience and product quality.

Kote Bipilli, SVP – Client Success, QualiZeal, said “ We are delighted to have been selected as the Quality Engineering partner to help Rimsys the leading holistic RIM software provider in their digital journey. Leveraging our Global delivery model, Quality Engineering offerings and Assets & Platforms we are committed to drive excellence in transforming their software testing methodology, test organization maturity and user experience of the products.” About Rimsys Rimsys is on a mission to bring regulatory order to the MedTech industry. The Rimsys Regulatory Information Management (RIM) platform digitizes and automates regulatory activities, freeing teams from inefficient administrative work, and helping them confidently establish and secure global regulatory compliance. Unlike complex, color-coded spreadsheets, or expensive external consultants, Rimsys seamlessly centralizes all regulatory information, automates submission processes, and monitors relevant expirations, standards, and global regulations. Traditional approaches to regulatory affairs can’t keep pace with the growing complexity of the global landscape, and overburdened teams face increasing compliance risks. Rimsys streamlines all regulatory activities including registrations, essential principles, UDI, standards management, and regulatory intelligence in a single, integrated platform. Leading global MedTech companies including Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthiness, and Omron rely on Rimsys to get new products to market more quickly, and reduce revenue risk of non-compliance, product recalls, and unexpected expirations. For more information, visit www.rimsys.io.

About QualiZeal QualiZeal is a trusted partner for end-to-end, Quality Engineering solutions and services for the digital world. We help our clients tackle quality engineering challenges through our innovative solutions that will help them to harness technological changes and gain a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.qualizeal.com To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Qualizeal and Rimsys Team PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)