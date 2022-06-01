Left Menu

PFC lists 300-million euro green bonds on Luxembourg Stock Exchange

The listing on LSE would aid PFC in strengthening its presence in the European continent and help facilitate future financing to meet the green energy goals set by the Government of India, Dhillon said. Power Finance Corporation PFC, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power, is the largest non-banking financial corporation NBFC in the power sector in India.

State-owned PFC on Wednesday said its maiden green bonds of 300 million euros have been listed on Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LSE).

PFC Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) RS Dhillon rang the bell at the listing ceremony held in GIFT IFSC Gujarat on Wednesday, the company said in a statement.

''PFC has successfully listed its maiden 300 million euro 1.841 per cent euro green bonds on Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LSE), which is the largest green bond listing platform. The listing has been done under the co-operation agreement signed between India INX and LSE, which encompasses areas of mutual interest in Green bonds and ESG space,'' it said.

In 2021, PFC had announced issuing bonds worth 300 million euros for seven years, with which it forayed into the European markets for the first time. ''The listing on LSE would aid PFC in strengthening its presence in the European continent and help facilitate future financing to meet the green energy goals set by the Government of India,'' Dhillon said. Power Finance Corporation (PFC), under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power, is the largest non-banking financial corporation (NBFC) in the power sector in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

