Maruti Suzuki posts highest-ever monthly exports in May

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki said on Wednesday its exports more than doubled to touch a record high of 27,191 units in May 2022 as compared to 11,262 units in the same month last year. Total vehicle sales of Maruti Suzuki stood at 161,413 units in May 2022.

The company's total sales in the month included domestic sales of 128,000 units and sales to other original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of 6,222 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 27,191 units. The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly on domestic models. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact, Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The sales figures of May 2022 are not comparable with that of May 2021 as the operations of the Company in May 2021 were significantly affected due to COVID-19 related disruptions, it said. (ANI)

