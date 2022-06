DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, JUNE 2 ** PARIS - ECB policymaker and French central banker Francois Villeroy de Galhau is due to speak about Europe at an economics conference in Paris - 0630 GMT. TOKYO - Seiji Adachi, member of the policy board of the Bank of Japan, delivers a speech and holds news conference – 0130 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank Deputy Governor Oystein Borsum gives a lecture at SpareBank 1 Markets annual Finance Seminar in Oslo - 1300 GMT. NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of New York Executive Vice President Lorie Logan gives closing remarks before the Monetary Policy Implementation and Digital Innovation workshop organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs, in New York. - 1600 GMT CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on the economic outlook via videoconference before the Philadelphia Council for Business Economics Meeting - 1700 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson will discuss current monetary policy and future economic developments at Ohman Fonder. – 1000 GMT.

STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson will discuss the economic situation and current monetary policy at Vadstena Sparbank. – 1400 GMT. OTTAWA - Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada, Paul Beaudry gives speech at Gatineau Chamber of Commerce by videoconference – 1500 GMT. FRIDAYDAY, JUNE 3 VIENNA - European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann delivers opening remarks at a seminar on "Prospects for Europe's growth and integration after the pandemic and the war in Ukraine” – 0700 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard participates in discussion on the Community Reinvestment Act before the "Modernizing the Community Reinvestment Act: Ensuring Banks Meet the Credit Needs of Their Communities" Urban Institute event. - 1430 GMT TRENTO, Italy - Participation by ECB Board member Andrea Enria in event L'Europa delle banche alla prova dei cambiamenti at Festival dell'Economia di Trento (XVII edition) in Trento, Italy - 1045 GMT. MONDAY, JUNE 6 TOKYO - Haruhiko Kuroda Governor of the Bank of Japan delivers speech on economy, monetary policy at a seminar – 0320 GMT. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8 LONDON - Anna Sweeney Executive Director Insurance Supervision at Bank of England delivers speech at the Association of British Insurers Climate Change Summit 2022 – 1005 GMT. MADRID - Spain's economy minister, Nadia Calvino, and Santander CEO to participate in a forum. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT WARSAW - National Bank of Poland holds a one-day decision-making monetary policy meeting THURSDAY, JUNE 9 AMSTERDAM - ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters after the Governing Council's monthly meeting which was held in Amsterdam, hosted by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank – 1230 GMT. WASHINGTON DC – Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States – 1600 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Financial System Review – 1500 GMT. BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in the Netherlands - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in the Netherlands VILNIUS - Bank of Lithuania holds monetary policy meeting of the ECB Governing Council in Netherlands TUESDAY, JUNE 14 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to June 15) WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, JUNE 16 LUXEMBOURG - Euro zone finance ministers meet on ERM2, digital euro, fiscal rules reform, banking union – 1300 GMT. BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Financial Stability Report 2022 - 0430 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to June 17) FRIDAY, JUNE 17 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT. TUESDAY, JUNE 21

PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for June – 1230 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Apr. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22 ** SANTANDER, Spain - European Central Bank's vice-president, Luis de Guindos, to deliver speech at economy summer course on sustainability and digitalization. CEDAR RAPIDS, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy before the Corridor Business Journal Mid-Year Economic Review, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa – 1650 GMT. VILNIUS - Bank of Lithuania holds non-monetary policy meeting of the ECB Governing Council in Frankfurt BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt THURSDAY, JUNE 23 OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds announcement of the Executive Board's interest rate decision and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0830 GMT BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt. FRIDAY, JUNE 24 ** SANTANDER, Spain - Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernández de Cos in charge of the closing session for Santander economy summer course on sustainability and digitalization. BERGEN, Norway – Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives a lecture for the regional network West in Bergen – 0800 GMT. SUNDAY, JUNE 26 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jun. 16-17 policy meeting - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, JUNE 28 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues annual benchmark revisions and new seasonal factors to its industrial production and capacity use data from 1972 through latest release period.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 3 - 0700 GMT. THURSDAY, JUNE 30 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. June 2022 Monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT. TUESDAY, JULY 5

LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report July 2022 – 0930 GMT. WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of June 14-15, 2022. - 1800 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt

MONDAY, JULY 11 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion on 29 June 2022 will be published - 0730 GMT

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Monetary Policy Report – 1500 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition - 1800 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT.

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 21) THURSDAY, JULY 21

BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt

MONDAY, JULY 25 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jun. 16 and 17 - 2350 GMT

TUESDAY, JULY 26 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for July. - 1230 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 27) WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference

THURSDAY, JULY 28 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jul. 20-21 policy meeting - 2350 GMT

