Blue Dart signs UNFCCC Climate Neutral Now pledge

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 12:01 IST
Logistics services provider Blue Dart on Thursday said it has signed the 'Climate Neutral Now' (CNN) pledge by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The Climate Neutral Now Initiative encourages and supports interested stakeholders to act now in order to achieve a climate neutral world by 2050, as per the Paris Agreement.

The initiative is a tool to promote voluntary action on climate change, Blue Dart, which is a part of the Deutsche Post DHL (DPDHL) Group, said in a statement.

The pledge highlights the organisation's commitment to ambitious carbon emission reduction targets, it added.

''We are proud to pledge our support towards the UNFCCC, which enables us to quantify the impact of our initiatives, guided by the sustainability roadmap that we are aligned to, as a part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group,'' said Balfour Manuel, Managing Director at Blue Dart.

The Group has adopted a package of measures worth up to 7-billion Euros to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, primarily to expand the use of sustainable technologies and fuels in its fleets and buildings, the company said.

Its long-term goal is to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to net-zero by 2050, it stated.

''As a Group, we have developed a sustainability roadmap that supports the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. We are constantly working towards introducing innovative green logistics solutions that improve our carbon footprint,'' said Pablo Ciano, EVP Corporate Development, DPDHL Group.

