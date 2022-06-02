Russia's national depository to replace Citi as Eurobond servicing agent

Russia's National Settlement Depository will service the country's Eurobonds after Citibank stopped acting as a fiscal, transfer and payment agent, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The finance ministry also said that a delay in payments on its Russia-2022 Eurobond that were due on April 4 was caused by "unlawful actions" of foreign financial intermediaries.

