Clix Group along with Tezzract to lend additional Rs 1,000 cr to MSMEs

Clix Group on Thursday said it has tied up with MSME lending platform Tezzract Fintech to lend an additional Rs 1,000 crore to MSMEs in the current financial year.

A non-banking financial services entity, Clix Group comprises Clix Capital and Clix Finance.

Through the partnership, both companies will build solutions to address significant challenges that MSMEs face in raising funds to grow and compete in an already difficult post-COVID environment, Clix Group said in a release.

With rising inflation and higher interest rate environment, this partnership aims to use significant data points to help small companies raise funds timely and at competitive rates, it added.

''Together, we aim to disburse Rs 1,000 crore to MSMEs in 2022-23. Tezzract is building proprietary technology that we can leverage to solve various needs of MSMEs through their evolution, helping maximise lifetime value benefits and reducing transactional costs for them,'' Rakesh Kaul, CEO of Clix Capital, said.

He also said the partnership will not be limited to only sourcing MSME customers for Clix but will also work on jointly building co-origination and co-lending opportunities with banks and NBFCs.

Vivek Raghavan, Co-Founder of Tezzract, said both entities will work together to explore and build products to best cater to MSME as a category and further their purpose of serving the underserved needs of millions of Indian MSMEs.

In March, Clix Capital said it was targeting to disburse more than Rs 4,000 crore in 2022-23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)