BJP's income through electoral bonds falls

The BJP's total income fell nearly 80 percent in the financial year 2021 to Rs 752 crore as contributions through electoral bonds plunged sharply from Rs 2,555 crore to Rs 22.38 crore during the fiscal.

In its annual audit report for the financial year 2020-21 filed with the Election Commission on May 21, the BJP has shown its total expenditure at Rs 620.39 crore and receipts at Rs 752.33 crore.

In the previous fiscal, the party's receipts stood at Rs 3,623.28 crore and the expenditures at Rs 1,651 crore.

As on March 31, 2021, the party's contributions through electoral bonds were Rs 22.38 crore. On March 31, 2020, the contributions through electoral bonds had stood at Rs 2555 crore.

Under the 'election/general propaganda' head, the party has shown expenditures of over Rs 421 crore. In the last fiscal, the expenditures under the head had stood at Rs 1352 crore.

The amount under the head was spent on activities such as advertising, hiring of helicopters and aircraft, hoardings and cut outs, financial assistance to candidates, and grants to others.

Usually, the contributions and expenses go up when Lok Sabha polls are due.

