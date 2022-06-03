Left Menu

BJP's income through electoral bonds falls

On March 31, 2020, the contributions through electoral bonds had stood at Rs 2555 crore.Under the electiongeneral propaganda head, the party has shown expenditures of over Rs 421 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 17:13 IST
BJP's income through electoral bonds falls
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's total income fell nearly 80 percent in the financial year 2021 to Rs 752 crore as contributions through electoral bonds plunged sharply from Rs 2,555 crore to Rs 22.38 crore during the fiscal.

In its annual audit report for the financial year 2020-21 filed with the Election Commission on May 21, the BJP has shown its total expenditure at Rs 620.39 crore and receipts at Rs 752.33 crore.

In the previous fiscal, the party's receipts stood at Rs 3,623.28 crore and the expenditures at Rs 1,651 crore.

As on March 31, 2021, the party's contributions through electoral bonds were Rs 22.38 crore. On March 31, 2020, the contributions through electoral bonds had stood at Rs 2555 crore.

Under the 'election/general propaganda' head, the party has shown expenditures of over Rs 421 crore. In the last fiscal, the expenditures under the head had stood at Rs 1352 crore.

The amount under the head was spent on activities such as advertising, hiring of helicopters and aircraft, hoardings and cut outs, financial assistance to candidates, and grants to others.

Usually, the contributions and expenses go up when Lok Sabha polls are due.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022