EU sanctions Russia's settlement depository which services Eurobonds -document

The European Union has expanded sanctions against Russia and added the National Settlement Depository, which Moscow planned to use to service the country's Eurobonds, to the list of sanctioned entities, an EU document https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/PDF/?uri=OJ:L:2022:153:FULL&from=EN showed on Friday.

Russia said this week it was replacing Citibank, which has stopped servicing the country's Eurobonds, with its own National Settlement Depository, as it risks its first major external debt default in more than a century.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)