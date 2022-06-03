Left Menu

Ensure security of people as situation in Kashmir 'extremely worrisome': Kejriwal to Centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the situation in Kashmir is extremely worrisome and appealed the Centre government to ensure the security of the people there who are being targeted and killed by terrorists.The comments by Kejriwal came after terrorists carried out a series of targeted killings in the Kashmir Valley that include Kashmiri Pandits, security personnel, an artist and local civilians.Two persons a bank employee and a brick kiln labourer were killed in Kashmir on Thursday while another labourer was injured in two separate incidents.The entire country is extremely worried about the situation in Kashmir.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 19:09 IST
Ensure security of people as situation in Kashmir 'extremely worrisome': Kejriwal to Centre
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the situation in Kashmir is ''extremely worrisome'' and appealed the Centre government to ensure the security of the people there who are being targeted and killed by terrorists.

The comments by Kejriwal came after terrorists carried out a series of targeted killings in the Kashmir Valley that include Kashmiri Pandits, security personnel, an artist and local civilians.

Two persons — a bank employee and a brick kiln labourer — were killed in Kashmir on Thursday while another labourer was injured in two separate incidents.

''The entire country is extremely worried about the situation in Kashmir. One exodus had happened around 1990 and another exodus is happening now. The way they are being targeted and killed by terrorists, it is a worrisome issue. I appeal the Centre government to ensure their security,'' Kejriwal told reporters.

''The pictures I just saw from Srinagar airport and how people are negotiating with truck drivers to leave. All of this is worrisome,'' he added.

Kashmir has been on the boil for the last few days following targeted killings, including those of Pandits and outsiders.

Scores of Kashmiri Pandits, employed under prime minister's package in 2012, have been staging protests and threatening exodus since the May 12 killing of Rahul Bhat, a government employee, in Chadoora area of Budgam district. Several more targets have been bumped off by terrorists since the Bhat's killing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022