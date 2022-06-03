Shippers advised to implement uniform best practices across country to promote exports

Left Menu

This was requested by the Special Secretary of the Logistics Division in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT Amrit Lal Meena during the 51st session of this standing committee meeting.The government agencies present in the forum also agreed to examine issues of trade associations on a case-to-case basis to further reduce logistics costs wherever feasible to make Indian exports more competitive globally, the commerce ministry said in a statement.The forum was in broad agreement that wider adoption of technology solutions, such as the Port Community Systems, can reduce the turnaround time of Indian ports, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 20:07 IST
Chairman of the Standing Committee for Promotion of Exports (Shipping) on Friday advised the shipping associations to implement uniform best practices across the country to make Indian exports more competitive in the global markets. This was requested by the Special Secretary of the Logistics Division in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Amrit Lal Meena during the 51st session of this standing committee meeting.

The government agencies present in the forum also agreed to examine issues of trade associations on a case-to-case basis to further reduce logistics costs wherever feasible to make Indian exports more competitive globally, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The forum was in broad agreement that wider adoption of technology solutions, such as the Port Community Systems, can reduce the turnaround time of Indian ports, it said. ''It is also expected to further reduce logistics costs for Indian traders, and at the same time, improve India's competitiveness globally,'' it added. It also said that for efficient registration and monitoring of authorised stakeholder issues, along with seamless coordination among concerned ministries, a user interaction dashboard is under development by the DPIIT. ''Such a digital platform is expected to enable the industry to highlight points of discussion to the government through a single-window system throughout the year in a transparent manner,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

