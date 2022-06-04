EU countries can tap recovery fund to boost LNG capacity -commissioner
European Union countries will be allowed to use money coming from the EU recovery fund, created to support post-pandemic economic growth, to boost their liquefied natural gas capacity (LNG), EU Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Saturday. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, EU countries have been scrambling to cut their dependence on Russian gas imports.
Building new infrastructure to import additional liquefied natural gas is part of the EU strategy.
