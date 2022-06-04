HP: Dharamshala Skyway to run for 2 more hours on trial basis

In view of an increased footfall, the Dharamshala Skyway has decided to operate the service for two more hours a day for the next 15 days on a trial basis, officials said on Saturday.

While the ropeway will continue to resume its services at 10 am as usual, it will run up to 8 pm, instead of 6 pm, they said, adding that the decision was arrived at after considering suggestions from stakeholders.

Neha Pandit, director of Dharamshala Ropeway Limited, said, "We have extended the ropeway hours on a trial basis so that more and more people can experience this novel mode of transport this season. Further decisions on extended hours will be taken based on the response of our guests and other stakeholders. More than 1 lakh guests have used the ropeway services so far and we are truly humbled by the support.'' Dharamshala Skyway was inaugurated on January 19 by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.

Visitors can reach McLeodganj from Dharamshala in just five minutes, instead of undertaking a 45-minute road journey.

Dharamshala Skyway, an aerial ropeway project developed by the Tata Group, reduces the distance between the two tourist hotspots from 9 km to just 1.8-km.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)