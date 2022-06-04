Six dead, 7 injured in road accidents in J-K's Poonch, Ramban
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-06-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 23:19 IST
Six people died and seven were injured when two vehicles skidded off roads and rolled down gorges in Poonch and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.
Four people died and seven sustained injuries in the accident that took place in Saujiyan village of Poonch, they said.
One person died on the spot and the other three succumbed to injuries in hospitals, the officials said.
The other accident took place in Kunchi village in Ramban district, they said, adding two people lost their lives in it.
