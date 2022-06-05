No additional financial burden on Haj pilgrims even after abolition of subsidy: Naqvi

A day before the first batch of Haj pilgrims leaves Delhi, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said there would be no additional financial burden on them even after the withdrawal of Haj subsidy.

He asserted that it is a proof that ''political deceit'' was going on for decades in the name of subsidy. ''Significant reforms done by the Modi government...have made Haj process transparent,'' he said in a series of tweets.

''Entire Haj process has been made 100 % digital/online which includes Digital Health Card, 'E-MASIHA' health facility & 'E-luggage pre-tagging', providing all information regarding accommodation/transportation in Makkah-Madinah to Haj pilgrims in India itself,'' he tweeted.

Naqvi on Sunday interacted with some pilgrims here.

Haj flights will start early morning on Monday from Delhi embarkation point.

A total of 20 Haj flights will go from Delhi carrying a total 8,256 pilgrims.

A total of 79,237 Indian Muslims are going for Haj 2022, of which 50 per cent are women, Naqvi said.

Out of the total, 56,601 Indian Muslims are going for Haj through the Haj Committee of India and 22,636 are going through Haj Group Organisers (HGOs), he said. There are 10 embarkation points -- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cochin, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Srinagar.

He said RT-PCR of Haj pilgrims is being carried out 72 before their departure for Saudi Arabia according to the guidelines issued by the Saudi authorities.

