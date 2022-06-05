Left Menu

Mamata condoles deaths in Uttarakhand accident

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday condoled the death of 25 tourists from Madhya Pradesh in a road accident in Uttarakhand.A bus carrying 28 pilgrims from Panna in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-06-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 23:03 IST
A bus carrying 28 pilgrims from Panna in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. Twenty-five passengers have been killed and three are in critical condition.

''Extremely distressed to know that several pilgrims on chardham yatra have died in a traumatic road accident in Uttarkashi on Yamunotri highway. My condolences to the relatives of the deceased, solidarity to the survivors,'' she tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

