Mamata condoles deaths in Uttarakhand accident

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday condoled the death of 25 tourists from Madhya Pradesh in a road accident in Uttarakhand.

A bus carrying 28 pilgrims from Panna in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. Twenty-five passengers have been killed and three are in critical condition.

''Extremely distressed to know that several pilgrims on chardham yatra have died in a traumatic road accident in Uttarkashi on Yamunotri highway. My condolences to the relatives of the deceased, solidarity to the survivors,'' she tweeted.

