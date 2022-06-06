Canon India to become a one-stop surveillance solution provider with the launch of its first experience center

• Located at Connaught Place (New Delhi), the centre will showcase the entire product portfolio of Network Video Surveillance, giving a live experience to the customers • Brings together industry-leading players- Axis, Milestone, and BCD to strengthen the surveillance ecosystem NEW DELHI, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by its pursuit in innovation, Canon India, one of the leading imaging companies has opened an experience center in New Delhi where they would display the complete portfolio of offerings under the Network Video Surveillance (NVS) business. With this launch, Canon aims to become an end-to-end surveillance solutions provider and systems integrator, offering consultancy and services on CCTV surveillance, access control, public addressing, and video analytics, addressing the complete networking and surveillance life cycle. To further build advanced video solutions in the Indian market, Canon is also bringing together leading surveillance industry players - Axis, Milestone, and BCD, under one umbrella to strengthen their NVS product portfolio.

Speaking about the importance of the Network Video Surveillance business, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO, Canon India said, ''There is no doubt that we are living in an increasingly digital and connected world, where our reliance on technology and data-driven innovation is constantly evolving. It is interesting to see how surveillance has become an unavoidable element in the entire digital transformation journey of any organization or sector. As a leading imaging brand in the country, we are elated to diversify and strengthen Canon's business portfolio through our Network Video Surveillance offerings. From bringing together the leading players in the surveillance industry to launching Canon India's first NVS experience centre, we aim to expand our NVS business and become a one-stop surveillance solution provider for our customers.'' Commenting on the launch of the experience centre, Mr. K Bhaskhar, Senior Vice President – BIS Segment, Canon India said, ''The seamless integration of digital technology into everyday tasks has helped various sectors to optimize their business offerings. In such a scenario, it is very imperative to have a secure infrastructure that supports digital transformation along with safeguarding assets, thereby growing the demand for surveillance solutions. With the launch of NVS experience center, we aim to offer a live hands-on experience of our solutions for the customers and help them make informed purchase decisions. We are proud to have partnered with the leading players in the surveillance industry and incorporate their innovative portfolio of surveillance products and solutions into our distribution network. With these collaborations, we aim to capitalize on the explosive growth opportunities in this segment and strengthen Canon's footprint in the surveillance business.'' Through the centre located in Connaught place (New Delhi), customers can experience Canon's range of NVS offerings like network cameras, IP audio speakers, access control solutions, video management and video analytics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)