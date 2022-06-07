First Person from India Recognised as a Global Sustainable Development Goal Pioneer for Water Stewardship by UNGC

India For the first time in the world, an Indian has been recognized by the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) as a Global Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Pioneer for Water Stewardship from India.

The United Nations Global Compact had announced 10 new SDG Pioneers -- business leaders who are doing an exceptional job to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the implementation of the UN Global Compact Ten Principles on human rights, environment, labor, and anti-corruption.

The global search focused on professionals working at any level in a company participating in the UN Global Compact with the winners selected coming from every continent. Their work spans various areas from climate mitigation and adaptation to circular economy and digital transformation.

Ramkrishna Mukkavilli, the Founder and Managing Director of Maithri Aquatech, a Make-In-India company, was previously selected as India's SDG Pioneer by the UN Global Compact Network India (GCNI) earlier this year, for his work in building water security with nature-based water solutions across India and 27 countries spanning South East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Following this, he was recognized as one of the 10 new SDG Pioneers for 2022.

The company's unique solution – MEGHDOOT, is based on an alternative water concept known as Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG) that taps into a vast, renewable water resource – AIR, which contains six times as much fresh water as all the rivers on the planet combined. With global freshwater scarcity becoming a heated subject, there is a need for alternative and disruptive solutions such as MEGHDOOT to rapidly secure water access to consumers. The proven technology already meets the requirements of domestic consumers in water-scarce locations, top Fortune 500 companies, large Public-sector companies, hospitals, schools, under-served communities, and many others. To date, MaithriAquatech has generated over 100 million liters of fresh water from the air and saved an estimated 200 million liters of crucial groundwater resources from exploitation.

"I am extremely humbled to have been recognized by the United Nations Global Compact. Recognitions such as these surely show the importance sustainable water solutions such as MEGHDOOT have in the current global climate and the intensity of the global water problem. This recognition will empower my efforts in mitigating the water crisis across the planet, and I urge others to do the same," said Ramkrishna Mukkavilli, Founder and Managing Director of Maithri Aquatech.

"Business has a critical role to play in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and improving the world. Global challenges - ranging from food crises, climate, and water, to poverty, conflict, and inequality - need solutions that the private sector can help deliver. These exceptional professionals, this year's SDG Pioneers, show exactly what can be done by business to make a difference that not only serves shareholders but also society at large," said SandaOjiambo, Assistant Secretary-General, and CEO of the UN Global Compact.

With this award, it is hoped the SDG Pioneers will continue to champion the Sustainable Development Goals in their local communities, inspiring others to advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and leading the way to a more sustainable future.

The 2022 SDG Pioneers were announced during the UN Global Compact Leaders Summit 2022.

About Maithri Aquatech Maithri Aquatech is a Make-In-India company founded with the vision to build water from the air as a new scalable and sustainable category of water while preserving crucial ground and surface water resources. In this endeavor, the company has developed a nature-based sustainable water solution called MEGHDOOT that can mitigate global water scarcity by generating water at scale and that too while being very affordable. MEGHDOOT is an Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) that harvests moisture from AIR – a vast and renewable water source, to generate fresh water whenever and wherever it is needed.

The company is now a leading AWG manufacturer globally, with over 600 installations in 27 countries, and can guarantee water security. Their proven solution has met the potable water requirements of top Fortune 500 companies, large Indian public institutions, people-on-the-move, underserved communities, and even domestic consumers in water-scarce locations. The company has also created a new Bottled Water category, i.e., AIR Water, by helping set up the World's First Bottling Plant in Hyderabad that sources all its water from the AIR and generates water at scale.

To date the company has generated over 100 million liters of fresh water sustainably from the air, saving 200 million liters (est.) of precious groundwater and surface water sources from exploitation.

Maithri Aquatech is an ESG company, with its product MEGHDOOT being the only Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) solution approved by India's Water Ministry, the Ministry of Jalshakti. To View, the Image, Click on the link below: Ramkrishna Mukkavilli, Founder and Managing Director of Maithri Aquatech

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)