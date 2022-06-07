Quickshift to enter international shipping space for cross-border deliveries

Omnichannel fulfillment centre services provider Quickshift said it is looking to enter the international shipping space for cross-border deliveries to tap the rising demand.

A fulfillment centre serves as the hub for all logistics processes required to get a product from seller to consumer. It handles the entire order fulfillment process, from order picking and processing to packaging and shipping.

Quickshift plans to target overseas markets such as the US, Europe, the Middle East Asia and Japan by this month to begin with as part of this plan, the company said in a statement.

Stating that leading D2C (direct-to-customer) companies in the country are expanding their footprints in global markets to tap the rising demand, the company said Indian entrepreneurs are making their brands global by reaching out to customers directly.

This has resulted in a high demand for a logistics supply chain and to cater to this demand, Quickshift is all geared up to go global with international shipping, it said.

The company said it is forming strategic tie-ups with carriers and offering price sensitive solutions, last mile deliveries, documentation assistance, easy integration with global marketplaces, among others, to make foray into cross-border deliveries space.

“Cross-border deliveries will help us leverage our existing clientele's operations and take it to the next level. With these services, we will also be able to further strengthen strategic ties with global carriers. Going global is a move that puts the company in the league of not just fulfillment service providers, but business efficiency partners,” said Anshul Goenka, founder Quickshift.

Globally, D2C online e-commerce market is expected to stand at around USD 5.55 trillion in 2022, it said, adding, Indian brands need to capitalise on every possible opportunity to grow their businesses multifold.

The company said it has already been working with many of the internet-first D2C brands of India and many of these brands can compete on the international stage given their attributes and functionalities.

With the cross-border programme, Quickshift is preparing a platform for these brands to access the international opportunity, thereby deepening its relations with them, the company said. PTI IAS ANU ANU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)