Aluminum futures fall on low demand

Aluminum prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 2.45 to Rs 234.60 per kilogram in the futures market as participants trimmed their positions on a weak trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminum for delivery in June declined by Rs 2.45 or 1.03 percent to Rs 234.60 per kg in 2,662 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants on easing demand from consuming industries mainly kept aluminum prices lower.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)