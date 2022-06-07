Left Menu

Air Arabia's Chittagong-Abu Dhabi flight lands in Ahmedabad due to engine failure

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 16:50 IST
Air Arabia's Chittagong-Abu Dhabi flight lands in Ahmedabad due to engine failure
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

An Air Arabia flight heading from Chittagong in Bangladesh to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was diverted to Ahmedabad on Monday as one of the aircraft engines failed mid-air, senior officials of Indian aviation regulator DGCA said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe in the matter, the officials said on Tuesday.

The flight landed at the Ahmedabad airport at approximately 9.25 pm on Monday after one of the engines ''stalled'' mid-air and the engine failure warning came on, they added.

Due to the warning sign, the crew had to made a ''mayday'' call and the aircraft was allowed to conduct an emergency landing at the airport, the officials noted.

None of the passengers or crew members was injured and the aircraft landed safely, they said.

A DGCA team from its Mumbai regional office, in consultation with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), has been sent to Ahmedabad to conduct the probe, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022