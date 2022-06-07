Air Arabia's Chittagong-Abu Dhabi flight lands in Ahmedabad due to engine failure
An Air Arabia flight heading from Chittagong in Bangladesh to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was diverted to Ahmedabad on Monday as one of the aircraft engines failed mid-air, senior officials of Indian aviation regulator DGCA said.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe in the matter, the officials said on Tuesday.
The flight landed at the Ahmedabad airport at approximately 9.25 pm on Monday after one of the engines ''stalled'' mid-air and the engine failure warning came on, they added.
Due to the warning sign, the crew had to made a ''mayday'' call and the aircraft was allowed to conduct an emergency landing at the airport, the officials noted.
None of the passengers or crew members was injured and the aircraft landed safely, they said.
A DGCA team from its Mumbai regional office, in consultation with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), has been sent to Ahmedabad to conduct the probe, the officials added.
