Czech central bankers Nidetzky, Benda not yet invited to board appointment ceremony

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 07-06-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 20:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Czech central bank Vice-Governor Tomas Nidetzky and board member Vojtech Benda had not received invitations by Tuesday afternoon to the appointment of central bank board members announced by the presidential office for Wednesday, they told Reuters.

Both central bank board members' terms end this month, although they could be reappointed for another six years.

The renewal of their terms has come into question after another board member, Ales Michl, who has voted against rate increases backed by the majority including Nidetzky and Benda, was appointed as the bank's new governor from July.

