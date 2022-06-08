Left Menu

22 people killed as van falls into ravine in Pakistan's Balochistan

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 08-06-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 14:37 IST
22 people killed as van falls into ravine in Pakistan's Balochistan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 22 people, including five children and as many women, were killed and several others injured on Wednesday as a van they were traveling in fell hundreds of feet into a ravine in Pakistan's mountainous Balochistan province, an official said.

The vehicle, with approximately 23 people on board, plunged into the ravine when the driver failed to negotiate a sharp bend in the mountainous area of Akhtarzai near Killa Saifullah, which is at an elevation of 1,572 meters.

Deputy Commissioner of the Zhob district, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, said that the passenger bus was traveling to Zhob town from Loralie.

''The vehicle fell from a hilltop near Akhtarzai. We have recovered all the bodies despite rescue operations being difficult due to the deep ravine in the mountains," he said.

The official said that the deceased include five children, five women, and 12 men.

A child, who survived the accident, was rushed to a nearby hospital, Qasim said.

An alert has been sounded at nearby hospitals and teams from Quetta were called in to aid the rescue operation, he said.

Condolences started pouring in after the accident.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condoled the loss of lives and instructed the authorities to provide the best medical treatment to the injured child, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed grief over the accident and urged authorities to ensure adequate medical treatment for the injured, calling on them to take steps to avoid such accidents in the future.

The Pakistan Peoples Party said on Twitter that Bilawal has extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

Every year, road accidents claim hundreds of lives in the country's restive Balochistan province due to the difficult and hilly terrain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022