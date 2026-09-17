Supreme Court Grants Bail to Imaan Mazari: A Victory for Justice

The Pakistan Supreme Court has suspended the 17-year prison sentences of rights lawyer Imaan Mazari and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, ordering bail. They were convicted for anti-state social media posts. Activists criticized their persecution. The ultimate decision awaits the Islamabad High Court's ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 19:35 IST
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Imaan Mazari: A Victory for Justice

In a significant legal development, Pakistan's Supreme Court has suspended the 17-year sentences imposed on renowned rights lawyer Imaan Mazari and her spouse, Hadi Ali Chattha, providing them with bail.

Mazari, a staunch critic of Pakistan's military actions, faced charges for allegedly posting anti-state content on social media alongside her husband.

Activists worldwide have decried their conviction as a form of persecution for advocacy. The pending decision from the Islamabad High Court will further shape this legal battle.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
4
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Three-Hour Workshop, New Perspectives: Teachers Explore AI for Learning

Beyond Harvest: Trust Gap Behind Indonesia’s Banana Supply Chains

China’s Beef Emissions Are Moving West, and Farm Size Isn’t the Whole Story

Lower Carbon Intensity, Uncertain Pathways: The Smart City Climate Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026