Supreme Court Grants Bail to Imaan Mazari: A Victory for Justice

In a significant legal development, Pakistan's Supreme Court has suspended the 17-year sentences imposed on renowned rights lawyer Imaan Mazari and her spouse, Hadi Ali Chattha, providing them with bail.

Mazari, a staunch critic of Pakistan's military actions, faced charges for allegedly posting anti-state content on social media alongside her husband.

Activists worldwide have decried their conviction as a form of persecution for advocacy. The pending decision from the Islamabad High Court will further shape this legal battle.