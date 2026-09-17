Supreme Court Grants Bail to Imaan Mazari: A Victory for Justice
The Pakistan Supreme Court has suspended the 17-year prison sentences of rights lawyer Imaan Mazari and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, ordering bail. They were convicted for anti-state social media posts. Activists criticized their persecution. The ultimate decision awaits the Islamabad High Court's ruling.
In a significant legal development, Pakistan's Supreme Court has suspended the 17-year sentences imposed on renowned rights lawyer Imaan Mazari and her spouse, Hadi Ali Chattha, providing them with bail.
Mazari, a staunch critic of Pakistan's military actions, faced charges for allegedly posting anti-state content on social media alongside her husband.
Activists worldwide have decried their conviction as a form of persecution for advocacy. The pending decision from the Islamabad High Court will further shape this legal battle.