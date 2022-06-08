Increff - Shipway Partnership for Maximizing Supply Chain Efficiency from Warehousing to the Last Mile

Boosting the growth of D2C brands with purposeful collaborations for delivering an excellent shopping experience BANGALORE, India, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Increff, a leading retail technology solution provider designing innovative SaaS solutions for efficient warehousing, data-driven merchandising, and smart inventory optimization, partnered with Shipway, the advanced order fulfillment, and automated shipping solution platform for propelling D2C business growth.

With the increasing dependency on eCommerce for regular shopping needs, there is a huge growth opportunity for D2C brands to explore the online market space. Providing customers with a seamless shopping experience and efficient order fulfillment, brands can create faster recall and gain a competitive advantage over the others. As building efficient supply chains become the need of the hour, new-age technology solutions are helping D2C brands get better control of product quality, greater awareness of customer requirements, a boost in order fulfillment accuracy, and timely order delivery. Automating Supply Chain from Warehousing to the Last-Mile Delivery Increff WMS, comprehensive inventory management, order fulfillment, and warehouse management solution, ensure 100% inventory tracking within the warehouse with inventory serialization. It digitizes and automates processes within the warehouse thus reducing dependency on labor and preventing delays or manual errors in decision-making. Its real-time inventory-order sync feature allows instant updates on available inventory to prevent excess order cancellations and faster order processing. The express order picking feature boosts order picking efficiency and maximizes order fulfillment within SLA.

The eCommerce shipping automation partner, Shipway allows seamless eCommerce shipping solutions with easy order processing from multiple sales channels and marketplaces with an automated package and courier allocation service. Delivery alerts on the order status can be sent via Whatsapp, emails, or SMS, and orders can be tracked on the brand's own website, instead of the carrier's website. Customers can be automatically notified on re-attempts through messages and the platform also provides easy reverse pickup with quality control, fraud detection, non-delivery returns, and an efficient payment refund system. Increff - Shipway partnership will facilitate easy access to new-age technology for warehousing and logistics, thus providing D2C brands the promise of a smooth shopping experience for their valued customers. Advanced technology solutions will allow 100% inventory exposure on multiple channels, and a seamless post-purchase experience through automation.

Commenting on this partnership, Anshuman Agarwal Co-founder & COO at Increff, said, ''Technological innovations are transforming the retail landscape rapidly. D2C brands, and D2C brand aggregators, are using advanced tech tools as building blocks to analyze big data, minimize wastage and serve customers with greater efficiency and accuracy up till the last mile. With increasing competition in eCommerce, a sure shot way to boost customer loyalty is by providing a memorable post-purchase shopping experience. Our partnership with Shipway will help brands build this strong foundation from warehousing to smooth post-purchase delivery while walking on the path toward sustainable retailing to earn a competitive advantage.'' Adding to this, Gaurav Gupta, Co-founder at Shipway, said, ''eCommerce industry is growing like never before. Shipway's vision is to be acknowledged as a leading D2C facilitator, helping small and medium D2C merchants to grow their business in the eCommerce space. As India's leading tech-enabled logistics & fulfillment platform. We are pleased to partner with Increff and firmly believe that it will be mutually beneficial. We hope to continue our relationship and work towards an enhanced merchant experience.'' About Increff Increff helps brands & retailers optimize inventory and improve sales velocity by 2 to 3x via their innovative Warehouse Management and Smart Merchandising solutions. Backed by Premji Invest, Binny Bansal, Sequoia, and 021 Capital, Increff serves the likes of Aramex, Namshi, hummel, GAP, GANT, Landmark group, Lenskart, Puma, Celio, Pepe Jeans, Levi's, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, Vero Moda, Wincanton, Mango, Blackberry's, Amazon among others. For more information, visit www.increff.com.

About Shipway Shipway is a one-stop eCommerce automation solution provider for online sellers offering the best post-purchase shipping experience in the industry. Provides solutions for fast order deliveries with: logistics, automated fulfillment solutions, a tool for communicating with customers in real-time, reducing customer queries, and much more.

Trusted by Lenskart, purple, Birkenstock, Bluestone, Tresmode, UrbanMonkey and many more.

Today Shipway is a family of over 12,000 online sellers, reaching 15 Crore+ Customer base worldwide and still counting. For more information, visit us at https:hipway.com.

