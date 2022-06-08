Left Menu

A R Rahman named ambassador of Indo-UK culture platform

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 16:04 IST
AR Rahman (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Music great A R Rahman has been named the ambassador of the British Council's 'India-UK Together Season of Culture', which aims to boost collaboration among emerging artists.

The 'Season of Culture' that marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence was officially launched on Tuesday here by Britain's Deputy High Commissioner to India Jan Thomson and Director (India) of British Council Barbara Wickham.

Rahman said as an artist, it is a pleasure to be part of an innovative cultural program that supports creative excellence and artistic appreciation; and brings diverse audiences together.

''Today, creative expression and exchange can nurture young talent and create a global stage for fair and equitable access to arts,'' he added.

Wickham said Rahman has been a significant adviser to the 'Season of Culture' and his work and professional journey truly embody what the 'Season of Culture' stands for - working together, and artistic output that captures the imagination of the world.

Over 1,400 artists will showcase their collaborations to millions of audiences across India, Britain, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, through a wide array of arts such as theatre, dance, visual arts, literature, music, architecture, design, fashion, tech-art, and new media art.

The 'Season of Culture' aims to build on the British Council's work in India and strengthen India-UK collaboration in the areas of arts, English, and education.

Wickham said people in both countries will have the chance to experience innovative and exciting creative work from some of the most promising UK and Indian artists pushing the envelope of creativity and the infusion of creative tech.

