FIFA+ adds four languages to digital platform for improving accessibility

FIFA+ (https://fifa.fans/3zrnmHm), the world-class digital platform connecting football fans across the globe more deeply with the game they love, is now more accessible to global fans than ever with the addition of four languages to its user experience.

From 7th June, Japanese, Korean, Italian, and Bahasa will be rolled out across the platform and its entire content offering, improving accessibility for over 465 million[i] speakers across the globe.

It takes the total number of languages available on the platform to nine, alongside English, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish, while further subtitling options are also available on select content.

In addition, a new 'hub' feature will be available for Korean, Japanese, and Bahasa-speaking fans that will – in addition to regular content - feature region-specific short-form content and news, ensuring football fans feel connected to and are able to explore the global game.

Speaking on the announcement, FIFA+ Director of Strategy, Corporate Development and FIFA+, Charlotte Burr said: "FIFA+ is about making football truly global and inclusive, and giving fans around the world a tool to engage with the game in new ways. The introduction of these four new languages is the next step in our vision to achieve that, and we're hugely excited to be bringing the platform to more fans globally."

The platform, which launched in April (https://fifa.fans/3tKG9K7), marks a significant moment in FIFA's history. FIFA+ provides free access to 40,000 live football matches each year from every corner of the world, an archive of all men and women's world cup match ever recorded and a slate of originals featuring full length documentaries, docuseries, talk shows and shorts.

Original feature length documentaries and docuseries currently available on the platform include "Croatia: Defining A Nation" (https://fifa.fans/390Li9s), "Ronaldinho"(https://fifa.fans/3aGDkTD), "HD Cutz" (https://fifa.fans/3Mw43zr), "Dani Crazy Dream" (https://fifa.fans/3xtRy2Y) and "Icons" (https://fifa.fans/3Q8WQbt).

(With Inputs from APO)