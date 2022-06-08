Left Menu

Iran train derails after excavator collision, at least 18 dead

At least 18 people died and 86 others were injured when a passenger train derailed in eastern Iran on Wednesday, state television reported. The train, with 383 passengers, was bound for the city of Yazd when it collided with an excavator before going off the rails 50 km (30 miles) from Tabas where it had begun its journey, a railway official told state news agency IRNA.

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 18:25 IST
Iran train derails after excavator collision, at least 18 dead

At least 18 people died and 86 others were injured when a passenger train derailed in eastern Iran on Wednesday, state television reported.

The train, with 383 passengers, was bound for the city of Yazd when it collided with an excavator before going off the rails 50 km (30 miles) from Tabas where it had begun its journey, a railway official told state news agency IRNA. State TV said five of the train's 11 carriages had tipped over in the early-morning accident.

Jafar Miadfar, head of Iran's National Medical Emergency Organisation, said on TV that so far 18 of the dead passengers had been identfied. All but six of the injured had been released from hospital, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022