Left Menu

IMF reaches agreement with Argentina, frees up $4.03 bln

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2022 06:10 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 06:10 IST
IMF reaches agreement with Argentina, frees up $4.03 bln

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Wednesday it had reached a staff-level agreement on an updated macroeconomic framework with Argentine authorities, allowing the country access to about $4.03 billion.

The IMF said in a statement that the country had met all quantitative targets in the first quarter and that annual objectives remained unchanged, "specifically those related to the primary fiscal deficit, monetary financing, and net international reserves." "Such an approach provides a vital anchor for economic stability and growth in uncertain times," the IMF said, referencing the effects of the large external shock from the war in Ukraine on Argentina's economy.

The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, which the Fund expects to occur in the coming weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Sanofi's Dupixent gets U.S. approval to treat eczema in young children; Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 account for up to 13% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Sanofi's Dupixent gets U.S. approval to treat eczema in...

 Global
4
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022