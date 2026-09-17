Argentina Targets Companies with Falklands Bill Amid Tensions

Argentina's government has introduced legislation intended to penalize businesses operating within the Falkland Islands, a contentious move likely to heighten tensions with the United Kingdom.

The proposed law is designed to tackle the illegal exploitation of the territory's natural resources. Argentina aims to dissuade companies from such activities while empowering the government to safeguard national resources.

This initiative follows Argentina's recent sanctions against 60 companies and individuals involved in oil exploration near the islands, as geopolitical dynamics shift following suggested policy changes from the U.S.