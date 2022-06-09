Left Menu

MP: 1 person killed, 15 passengers injured in truck-bus collision

A truck driver was killed and 15 passengers of a bus were injured when the two vehicles collided in Madhya Pradeshs Khandwa district on Thursday, police said. The accident took place around 3 am on Indore-Ichhapur highway, about 40 km from the district headquarters, they said.The speeding bus, carrying 29 passengers on board, hit the fruit-laden truck coming from the opposite direction.

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 09-06-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 12:40 IST
MP: 1 person killed, 15 passengers injured in truck-bus collision
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A truck driver was killed and 15 passengers of a bus were injured when the two vehicles collided in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Thursday, police said. The accident took place around 3 am on the Indore-Ichhapur highway, about 40 km from the district headquarters, they said.

The speeding bus, carrying 29 passengers on board, hit the fruit-laden truck coming from the opposite direction. The truck driver died on the spot, Deshgaon police outpost in-charge officer Raju Patil told PTI. Fifteen bus passengers suffered injuries and were admitted to a hospital, he said. The bus was going from Indore in MP to Amravati in neighboring Maharashtra, while the truck, carrying bananas from Burhanpur in MP, was heading towards Indore when the two vehicles collided, the official said.

Bus passenger Vijay Inge, who escaped unhurt, told reporters that the accident took place when their driver was moving the vehicle too fast.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident and efforts are on to identify the deceased truck driver, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
4
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022