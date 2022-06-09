MP: 1 person killed, 15 passengers injured in truck-bus collision

A truck driver was killed and 15 passengers of a bus were injured when the two vehicles collided in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Thursday, police said. The accident took place around 3 am on the Indore-Ichhapur highway, about 40 km from the district headquarters, they said.

The speeding bus, carrying 29 passengers on board, hit the fruit-laden truck coming from the opposite direction. The truck driver died on the spot, Deshgaon police outpost in-charge officer Raju Patil told PTI. Fifteen bus passengers suffered injuries and were admitted to a hospital, he said. The bus was going from Indore in MP to Amravati in neighboring Maharashtra, while the truck, carrying bananas from Burhanpur in MP, was heading towards Indore when the two vehicles collided, the official said.

Bus passenger Vijay Inge, who escaped unhurt, told reporters that the accident took place when their driver was moving the vehicle too fast.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident and efforts are on to identify the deceased truck driver, the police said.

