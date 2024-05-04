Left Menu

Enhanced Security Measures at Mangaluru International Airport Following Bomb Threat

Security has been beefed up at the Mangaluru International Airport MIA after the airport authorities received an email about a bomb scare, police said on Saturday.Following the threat received on April 29, the CISF and the police got into multiple levels of security sweeps all over the airport.A First Information Report has been registered in Bajpe police station stating that a certain group identifying itself as Terrorisers 111 had sent the emails.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-05-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 15:21 IST
Enhanced Security Measures at Mangaluru International Airport Following Bomb Threat
  • Country:
  • India

Security has been beefed up at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) after the airport authorities received an email about a bomb scare, police said on Saturday.

Following the threat received on April 29, the CISF and the police got into multiple levels of security sweeps all over the airport.

A First Information Report has been registered in Bajpe police station stating that a certain group identifying itself as 'Terrorisers 111' had sent the emails. The FIR quoting the email has stated that ''there are explosives placed in three places in the airport and we expect large scale bloodshed will happen. This warning and threat should not be taken lightly.'' Commissioner of police of Mangaluru city Anupam Aggarwal has confirmed that the FIR has been registered.

According to sources, the MIA along with over 30 other Airport Authority of India and private airports received a bomb threat on mail on April 29, 2024. The mail was sent to 90+ email IDs of airports and security agencies - CISF.

As per protocol, the MIA complained to the jurisdictional Bajpe police station where an FIR has been registered.

According to the Indian Airports Manual, airport security machinery anywhere in the country takes up total search operations and ramps up security sweep. The standard protocol is followed every time when such threats surface.

The 'terrorisers 111' has used the email address of the airports that is notified on the public websites of the airports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024