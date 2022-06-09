Algeria suspends foreign trade with Spain in Western Sahara dispute

Algeria said on Thursday it was suspending foreign trade in products and services with Spain as of June 9, Radio Algeria International reported, part of an escalating dispute over the status of Western Sahara.

The move comes after the country suspended on Wednesday a 20-year-old friendship treaty with Spain that committed the two sides to cooperation in controlling migration flows, and also banned imports from Spain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)