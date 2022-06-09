Left Menu

TRAI begins consultation on NCRTC's spectrum needs for RRTS corridors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 17:52 IST
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom regulator TRAI on Thursday issued a discussion paper on the spectrum needs of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for a train control system for RRTS corridors.

RRTS refers to Regional Rapid Transit System.

NCRTC had urged the telecom department for allotment of spectrum required for train control systems for RRTS, which is being implemented in eight rail corridors including three corridors of about 350 km along Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar, Delhi-Panipat in the first phase.

Following this, DoT(Department of Telecom) approached TRAI seeking recommendations on administrative assignment of spectrum to NCRTC and aspects like quantum, pricing, charging, and various terms and conditions for separate spectrum needs of the corporation in the 700 MHz band.

DoT also requested the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for ''any other recommendations deemed fit for the purpose, including assignment of the same spectrum for other RRTS, metro rail network pan India''.

It is in this context that TRAI has floated a consultation paper on the spectrum requirement of NCRTC for a train control system for RRTS corridors seeking inputs from stakeholders.

TRAI has fixed a deadline of July 7, 2022, for written comments on various issues raised in the discussion paper, while the date for counter comments is July 21.

