Left Menu

Ukraine GDP fell 15.1% Q1 yr/yr - official

Ukraine's economy, beset by war against Russia, contracted by 15.1% year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, the State Statistics Service said in an initial assessment issued on Thursday. That figure for gross domestic product (GDP) compared with year-on-year growth of 6.1% in the last quarter of 2021, the service said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2022 01:30 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 01:30 IST
Ukraine GDP fell 15.1% Q1 yr/yr - official

Ukraine's economy, beset by war against Russia, contracted by 15.1% year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, the State Statistics Service said in an initial assessment issued on Thursday. That figure for gross domestic product (GDP) compared with year-on-year growth of 6.1% in the last quarter of 2021, the service said. The first quarter figure showed a plunge of 19.3% compared with the final quarter of 2021, taking account of seasonal factors.

The service's data showed GDP rose 3.4% year-on-year throughout 2021 - compared with a decline of 3.8% the previous year. The World Bank has forecast a fall of 45.1% for 2022, compared with 44% forecast by the Kyiv government. Russian troops invaded on Feb. 24, some eight weeks into the quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
2
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global
4
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022