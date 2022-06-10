Intelligent IOT Sensors announces 'Grand Challenge'

Left Menu

The Grand Challenge is open to all and anyone from startups and innovators to even students are eligible to participate, it said, adding that July 15 is the last date to submit the registrations.

Intelligent IoT Sensors, a centre of excellence under Digital University Kerala, the first on-campus digital university in the country, has announced a Grand Challenge in Intelligent IoT Sensors to come up with ideas for commercially valuable products in the areas of Smart Cities, Robotics and Automation, and Disaster Management. The winner will be awarded a grant of Rs 15 lakh along with an opportunity to be incubated under Intelligent IoT Sensors for two years to further support the development of the product, a DUK statement said here.

The Grand Challenge was announced during a workshop organised by Intelligent IoT Sensors at Digital University Campus here on Wednesday for industry users to identify the role of IoT (internet of Things) Sensor technologies in strategic sectors and discuss ideas on industry trends in IoT and sensor manufacturing and its applications. The Grand Challenge is open to all and anyone from startups and innovators to even students are eligible to participate, it said, adding that July 15 is the last date to submit the registrations. A review committee chaired by retired IAS officer Aruna Sundararajan would choose the winner, the statement added.

