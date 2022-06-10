Lodha enables high quality homes for every Indian, locks interest rate at 6.99 per cent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Lodha, India's no.1* real estate developer, announces to enable homes at a great interest rate of 6.99 per cent till 2024, providing a benefit of ~1.5 per cent on the existing home loan rates. Through this initiative, Lodha aims at insulating homebuyers, from the subsequent increase in repo rates, and the anticipated increase in home loan interest rates. The financial support provided by this initiative will enable aspiring homebuyers to own their dream abodes and have a better life. Commenting on the initiative, Raunika Malhotra, President - Marketing and Corporate Communications, Lodha said, "We believe that every Indian deserves a high-quality home with finest living experience. With this initiative, we strive to make their dream of having a great home possible. The 'interest locked' initiative will give stability to the Indian buyer for the next 24 months and cover their home loans up to 1.5 per cent. The last two years saw a dip in rates, with this initiative we aim at ensuring continued lowest rates in about over a decade for the discerning home-buyers. We want to enable a more fulfilled life for Indians despite the dynamic landscape, and build on our promise of building a better life by doing greater good." "Moreover, as a major contributor to the country's GDP and wealth-generating asset for citizens, the real estate sector plays a pivotal role in overall economic growth. RBI today increased limits on individual housing loans, which is a testimony to the growing demand of homes and furthers the possibility of investing in high-quality homes, being today's consumer top priority," added Raunika Malhotra. Emphasizing the proposition of buying a home at the lowest interest rate, Lodha's new initiative provides an opportunity to not only maximize gains amidst the increasing home prices but also double up the savings for end-users with the ongoing additional 1 per cent off on stamp duty for women homebuyers. Most recently, this initiative of fixing the interest rate until 2024 has been crafted after observing an increasing demand for financial support by homebuyers; thereby empowering them to own a high-quality home now and secure their future.

*By Cumulative Residential Sales for FY 2016-2022

