Left Menu

Norwegian Air pilots win better pay and terms in times of labour strife

Norwegian Air pilots won a 3.7% pay rise and improved working conditions after wage talks with the budget carrier's management, the head of the union representing Norwegian Air pilots in Scandinavia told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 15:31 IST
Norwegian Air pilots win better pay and terms in times of labour strife

Norwegian Air pilots won a 3.7% pay rise and improved working conditions after wage talks with the budget carrier's management, the head of the union representing Norwegian Air pilots in Scandinavia told Reuters. The resolution at Norwegian Air stands out as rifts between management and unions elsewhere in Europe drive expectations of travel headaches during the busy summer holiday season.

In a hint of what other airlines may have to grant employees to avoid, or resolve, labour conflicts, the pilot union at Norwegian Air won full employment status for several pilots who had been employed on a temporary basis. The pilots also won the right for more notice of when they could take a summer holiday. Now they will know the preceding December compared with March-April previously, the union leader said.

"It is about quality of life. Everyone wants to enjoy their work and be able to go the extra mile that is needed," Alf Hansen, head of the Norwegian Pilot Union, told Reuters. Norwegian Air said the wage deal would give the company flexibility, predictability and help it to run operations in a cost-effective way. It declined further comment on Friday.

Pilots at rival airline SAS have warned of a potential strike in late June over disagreements on wages and ways to cut costs at the struggling Nordic airline, which SAS management says are essential to preventing a collapse. Hansen said Norwegian Air pilots had faced a similar conflict a decade ago.

"This is a battle we had in 2013 in Norwegian when the then management tried to export Norwegian Air work places to other (cheaper) parts of Europe and thought it would be economical. It is not. With SAS, I thought this battle was over. "SAS pilots in Norway were furloughed for one-and-a-half years and then they are made unemployed and then SAS creates a competing company within the same company. It is disgraceful," he said.

"This is not something that we should have in Norwegian work life." SAS was not immediately available to comment's on Hansen's remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
3
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022