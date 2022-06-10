Left Menu

Sebi's SCORES disposes of 3,960 complaints in May

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 18:06 IST
Sebi's SCORES disposes of 3,960 complaints in May
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 3,960 complaints, received through grievance redressal system SCORES, were disposed of against listed entities and market intermediaries in May, according to data released by Sebi on Friday.

These resolved complaints include grievances brought forward from previous period.

At the beginning of May, a total of 2,942 complaints were pending and 2,756 complaints were received in the same month, the data showed.

The complaints were related to refund, allotment, redemption and interest, among others.

SCORES is a grievance redressal platform that was launched in June 2011. It is a platform designed to help investors lodge their complaints online with Sebi, pertaining to the securities market, against companies, intermediaries and market infrastructure institutions.

The regulator also noted that there were five complaints as of May 2022 which were pending for more than three months against research analyst, stock broker and investment advisers.

The average resolution time for a complaint was 29 days, it added.

In a separate public notice, Sebi mentioned four entities against whom these complaints have been pending for more than three months on SCORES as of May this year.

Most complaints (2) were pending against research analyst -- Grovalue Financial Services Pvt Ltd.

Chitranjan Singh Chouhan Proprietor -- Wealth Research Financial Services, Highlight Investment Research and Artha Vriddhi Securities Ltd are among the other entities against whom complaints have been pending for over three months. HG SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
3
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022