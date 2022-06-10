CISF to guard JSW Steel plant in coastal Maharashtra

The CISF deployed a contingent of over 70 armed personnel to provide counter-terrorist security cover to a major manufacturing plant of leading steel maker JSW Steel in Maharashtra's coastal Raigad district on Friday.

An induction ceremony was held at the facility located in Dolvi village of the district for the induction of the paramilitary contingent, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) spokesperson said.

The security cover came about after the Union home ministry approved the cover, expenses for which will be borne by the company.

''JSW Dolvi is located close to the financial capital of India, Mumbai, and it plays a vital role in the economic growth of not only the surrounding areas but also of the country.

''The proximity of the plant to the coastal area makes it prone to various threats, and in the light of this perception, security of JSW Dolvi is of utmost importance as this vital installation is contributing in the national economy,'' the spokesperson said.

He said an armed contingent of over 70 personnel, headed by an inspector-rank official of the force, will provide security to the 1,500-acre campus and its employees, on a quick reaction team (QRT) pattern where troops are positioned at vantage positions and on vehicles.

The facility is a private five million tonnes per annum integrated steel plant.

It is located around 80 km from Mumbai by road and about 36 km from the Gateway of India by sea, the spokesperson said.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the USD 13-billion diversified JSW Group, which has a presence in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports and venture capital.

This will be the 13th private sector establishment under CISF cover.

Others are the Reliance Jio World Centre in Mumbai, Reliance IT Park in Navi Mumbai, Reliance Refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Bharat Biotech Limited campus in Hyderabad, three Infosys campuses in Bengaluru, Pune and Mysuru, Nayara Energy Ltd in Jamnagar, Hotel Terminal 1C at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, Tata Steel facility in Kalinganagar, Odisha, Electronic City, Bengaluru, and the Patanjali food and herbal park in Haridwar.

The force was authorised to secure private establishments in the country, like those in the government sector, after an amendment was brought in the CISF Act following the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which five-star hotels were targeted by Pakistani terrorists.

