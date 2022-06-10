Mumbai: Over 6,600 motorcycle riders, pillion penalised for not wearing helmets

A total of 6,635 persons, including more that 3,600 pillion riders, were penalised for not wearing helmets while riding motorcycles across Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.

The police has been penalising motorists after making the wearing of helmets compulsory for rider and pillion recently, he said.

On Friday, traffic police took action under sections 129, 194 of the Motor Vehicles Act against 2,572 motorcycle riders, 3,631 persons who were riding pillion, he said, adding that in 432 cases, both rider and pillion were penalised.

